AFFTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis County Police Department is searching for a missing man who was last seen three days ago.
Leon Goodwen was reporting missing on June 6 after he was last seen leaving a convenience store in the 8400 block of Gravois Road in Affton. It is unclear what the man was last seen wearing.
Anyone who has seen Goodwen or have any information about his whereabouts should call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.
