ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Authorities are asking for help locating a missing juvenile.
Aubrey Logan was last seen in the Mehlville area on July 18. Her family said she has a mental health diagnosis and does not currently have access to her medication. The family also believes Logan could be in contact with a man they are not familiar with.
Logan was last seen wearing a McDonald’s t-shirt, blue jeans and black tennis shoes. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is urged to contact Det. Tom Taylor at 636-529-8210.
