ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The St. Charles City Police Department is asking for help finding a suicidal man who was reported missing.
Michael Wayne Waters, 63, reportedly left his home on Broadmoor Lane Tuesday around 11 a.m. He left his phone, car keys and a note saying goodbye to his family. According to police, Waters has made suicidal comments to his family over the last year.
Waters is believed to suffer from depression.
Waters was last seen wearing a grey jacket, black vest, jeans and brown boots.
Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Waters is asked to call 911 or the St. Charles City Police Department at 636-949-3300.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.