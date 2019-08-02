Evelyn L. Holt

Evelyn  L. Holt, 16, was last seen at Mid Rivers Mall Thursday afternoon.

 St. Charles County Police Department

ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV.com) – Police in St. Charles County are asking for help finding a missing teenager.

Sixteen-year-old Evelyn L. Holt was last seen around 3 p.m. Thursday at Mid Rivers Mall. She was reportedly wearing denim shorts, a black tank top and white Vans shoes. She also has blue hair, police said.

Anyone who knows Holt’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Det. Knobbe at 636-949-3000 ext. 4465.

