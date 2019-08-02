ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV.com) – Police in St. Charles County are asking for help finding a missing teenager.
Sixteen-year-old Evelyn L. Holt was last seen around 3 p.m. Thursday at Mid Rivers Mall. She was reportedly wearing denim shorts, a black tank top and white Vans shoes. She also has blue hair, police said.
Anyone who knows Holt’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Det. Knobbe at 636-949-3000 ext. 4465.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.