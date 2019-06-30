UPDATE: Sunday, June 30, 2019 3:00 p.m. William Foster has been safely located.
ORIGINAL STORY:
ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV.com) --- The St. Charles County Police Department needs the public's help in finding a missing man without his medication.
William H. Foster was last seen driving a 2004 maroon Ford Expedition with Missouri license plate number SN6 S8X.
He was last seen driving the vehicle from his residence in the 2000 block of St. Andrews Drive around 4 p.m. Saturday.
Police said he was headed to Park Lawn Cemetery in south St. Louis to visit the gravesites of his relatives.
The 64-year-old has diabetes and is without his medication.
Anyone with information on Foster’s whereabouts is asked to call 636-949-3000 or 9-1-1.
