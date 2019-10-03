DARDENNE PRAIRIE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A St. Charles County man has been reported missing after last seen on Tuesday.
26-year-old Caleb N. Rios was last seen in Dardenne Prairie in the 1600 block of Rembrandt Drive.
He was driving a gray 2008 Saturn VUE with Texas license plate MCK-1368.
Rios is described as a white male, brown hair, blue eyes, 6'3" tall and approximately 250 pounds.
According to relatives, Rios has expressed suicidal thoughts and is possession of a gun.
