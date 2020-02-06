ST. CHARLES (KMOV.com) – Police in St. Charles County are asking for help finding a man who hasn’t been seen since December 2019.
Dallas Murphy, 57, was last seen in the 200 block of Colt Circle in late December. He drives a green 2002 Ford Explorer with unknown license plates.
According to police, Murphy has health conditions that require medication.
Investigators said they believed the man could have been headed to the Lake of the Ozarks.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call Sgt. Marshall at 636-949-7900, ext. 2516 or dial 911.
