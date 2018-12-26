ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- St. Charles County Police Department has issued a missing person advisory for 17-year-old that was last seen nearly a week ago.
Savannah Lee Dalske, of St. Charles County, was last seen Thursday, December 20 at her home Meadow Wood Court in St. Charles County. Savannah’s white dog is also missing and is believed to be in her possession, according to St. Charles County PD.
Police believe she may be headed toward Tennessee with a male acquaintance in a blue four door 2010 Mazda with Missouri plate UP2-B0R.
Police say she has been known to refer to herself as Savannah Hunter.
Anyone with information on Savannah’s whereabouts is urged to contact the St. Charles County Police Department at 636-949-3000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.