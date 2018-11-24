SPANISH LAKE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police have cancelled an Endangered Advisory Alert for a reportedly depressed man from the Spanish Lake area was found.
Police said 44-year-old Ryan West was found safe Saturday evening after he left his home overnight.
Police said West was depressed because he cannot afford to get his broken hip fixed and cut his arm several times stating “I’ll show you how to fix everything” before leaving his home. West takes medication for depression and has made other suicidal statements before, police said.
