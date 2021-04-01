KENNETT, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Authorities in southeast Missouri are looking for a missing father and son.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Alex Tucker, 30, and Kannon Tucker, 7, were last heard from around 7:23 p.m. Wednesday night when Alex called his wife and said they had a flat tire near the river bridge at Memphis/West Memphis. He told her they would be back on the road shortly.
Alex is described as 200 pounds and 6 feet tall with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue Magellan button-up with blue jeans, a grey beanie and tennis shoes.
Kannon is described as 40-50 pounds and 3 feet tall with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored Under Armor shirt and black and white Nikes.
