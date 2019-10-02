ST. LOUIS CITY (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis City Police have located a young girl who was reported missing.
Police said the girl was reported missing after she was last seen in the 5400 block of Alabama around 11:30 p.m.
she was located Wednesday afternoon, according to police.
