Missing South County teen with autism found

SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - A missing non-verbal teen with autism who was reported missing in South County was found.
Jeffrey Tran, 16, was found early Tuesday morning. Police said Tran was reported missing after he left his home in 8000 block of Mackenzie Road and went to a nearby business.
