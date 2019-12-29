SOUTH LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis County Police Department has cancelled an Endangered Person Advisory after missing 50-year-old man was found
James Tovo, 50, was last seen leaving a home in the 4800 block of Mehlbrook at 7 p.m. Saturday in a white 2016 GMC Sierra with Missouri license plate DIT01.
Before he left the home, police said Tovo made suicidal threats.
Police said the 50-year-old was found in St. Louis early Sunday morning.
