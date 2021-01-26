EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville is asking for help locating a missing man.
Keaton Bosma was last seen on Dec. 21, 2020 at Cougar Village, according to the university’s police department. He was last known to drive a 1994 tan Toyota with the Illinois license BH92255.
According to police, Bosma does not have his identification on him. He is also reportedly prescribed medication and may not have it with him.
Anyone who has seen Bosma since Dec. 21 is asked to call police at 618-650-3324.
