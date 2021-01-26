Keaton Bosma

Keaton Bosma was last seen at SIUE's Cougar Village on Dec. 21, 2020.

 SIUE Police Department

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville is asking for help locating a missing man.

Keaton Bosma was last seen on Dec. 21, 2020 at Cougar Village, according to the university’s police department. He was last known to drive a 1994 tan Toyota with the Illinois license BH92255.

According to police, Bosma does not have his identification on him. He is also reportedly prescribed medication and may not have it with him.

Anyone who has seen Bosma since Dec. 21 is asked to call police at 618-650-3324.

Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.