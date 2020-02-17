Victor Hamilton

Victor Hamilton II, 25, was reported missing after he left a home after he had an argument with his dad.

 St. Louis County Police Department

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- An Endangered Advisory was issued Sunday evening for a missing 25-year-old man with Down Syndrome last seen in St. Louis County. 

Victor Hamilton II, 25, left a home in the 130 block of East Cartwright around 6:30 p.m. after he had an argument with his dad. Officials said Hamilton does not have a car or cell phone.

The 25-year-old is about 5 feet and 4 inches, weighs 250 pound with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a camouflage green jacket with a blue shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information should contact the St. Louis Police Department at 636-529-8210.

