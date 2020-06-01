ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- An Endangered SILVER Advisory was issued for a 65-year-old man missing from a nursing home near Maryland Heights.
Police said Joseph Coleman, 65, was last seen at the Dolan Memory Care nursing home on Dolan Way before 12:30 a.m. Sunday.
Coleman is about 6 feet tall, weighs 209 pounds with white hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray T-Shirt, black shorts and flip flops.
Coleman has dementia and high blood pressure. Anyone with information should call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.