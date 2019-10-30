ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. ( KMOV.com) -- Authorities in St. Charles County are searching for a 41-year-old man who was last seen 19 days ago.
Officials said Adrion Jessie, 41, was last seen on Friday Oct. 11 on Campus Drive.
Jessie is about 5'9 in height and weighs about 195 pounds. He has black hair with brown eyes.
It is unclear what he was last seen wearing but police said he was driving a tan Jeep Cherokee with Missouri plates of YG2-U6G.
Anyone with information should contact detectives at 636-949-7900.
