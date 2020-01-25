CASEYVILLE, Ill. ( KMOV.com) -- The Caseyville Police Department is searching for a 30-year-old man who was reported missing Tuesday night.
Police said 30-year-old Marvin Parker was last seen entering a wooded area near the 200 block of Center Street. Officers checked the surrounding area and couldn't find Parker.
It is unknown what he was last wearing at this time.
Anyone with information should contact police at 618-344-2151 or 618-825-2681.
