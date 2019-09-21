FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing man who was last seen Thursday afternoon.
Police said Anton Saale, 49, was last seen at his home in Villa Ridge around 1 p.m. It is unknown what the 49-year-old was wearing at the time.
Saale was last seen driving his white 2002 Buick Century with MO license plates of GA5-L8G.
Anyone with information should contact the Franklin County Sheriff's Office at 636-583-2560.
