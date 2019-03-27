FARMINGTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The Farmington Police Department is searching for a 16-year-old boy who went missing last week.
John Isaiah Robinson, 16, was last seen Friday wearing a dark hoodie, brown jacket and light gray sweat pants. Robinson is described as being 5'9 in height, weighing 135 pounds with red hair.
Authorities believe he may be still in the Farmington area or in Bonne Terre.
Limited details surrounding his disappearance has been released.
Anyone with information should call the Farmington Police Department at 573-756-6686.
