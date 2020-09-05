Patricia Spears missing
St. Louis County PD

SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - Police are searching for a woman who went missing from Mercy Hospital South Saturday morning.

The search is on for 41-year-old Patricia Spears. Police say she was admitted to Mercy South for a possible suicide attempt. She left the hospital on foot Saturday morning.

She is described as 5'7", weighing 145 pounds, with blonde hair, green eyes, a fair complexion and has a tattoo of a cross on her right wrist. Police say she was last seen wearing a black headband, a grey t-shirt with the image of a volleyball and "Bayless Bronchos" written on the front, black shorts and black sneakers. She is carrying a black purse with a white trim.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police.

Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

KMOV News is the only app you need for the latest news and sports headlines as well as geo-targeted weather and traffic. Download the app here to get the latest updates.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.