SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - Police are searching for a woman who went missing from Mercy Hospital South Saturday morning.
The search is on for 41-year-old Patricia Spears. Police say she was admitted to Mercy South for a possible suicide attempt. She left the hospital on foot Saturday morning.
She is described as 5'7", weighing 145 pounds, with blonde hair, green eyes, a fair complexion and has a tattoo of a cross on her right wrist. Police say she was last seen wearing a black headband, a grey t-shirt with the image of a volleyball and "Bayless Bronchos" written on the front, black shorts and black sneakers. She is carrying a black purse with a white trim.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.