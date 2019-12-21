SPANISH LAKE (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis County Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding 19-year-old girl and a toddler who went missing Friday.
Kiara Harper, 19, was reported missing after she left her home in the 1800 block of Claudine Drive with 5-month-old Aydan Morris around 8 p.m. in Spanish Lake. Police said she left without her keys, wallet, and was not dressed properly for the cold weather.
The 19-year-old also left without grabbing enough baby food, formula, and diapers for Aydan, who is undergoing breathing treatments.
Family members told detectives this behavior is not normal for Harper.
Harper is described as 5 feet 3 inches, weighs 190 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She has tattoos on her right and left wrists, right and left chest, and right thigh. She was last seen wearing a pink and black jacket, black leggings, and purple and gold shoes.
Aydan Morris is about 23 inches tall, weighs 17 pounds with black hair, brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a tan snowsuit that resembles a lion or bear.
Anyone with information should dial 911 or call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.
(0) comments
