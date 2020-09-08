ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – An Endangered Person Advisory has been issued by the St. Louis County Police Department for a missing 12-year-old.
Cassidy Latrice Cooper is believed to have left through a bedroom window around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday from 235 Presley Road.
Cooper was last seen wearing a blue jean jacket, white tank top, black shorts and white shoes.
Anyone with information regarding Cooper’s whereabouts should call 911, the St. Louis County Police Department or the nearest law enforcement agency.
