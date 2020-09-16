ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Police in St. Charles County are asking for help finding a missing 13-year-old boy who has autism.
Bryce Layne was last seen in the 3300 block of Hampton Crossing Court on Tuesday morning. He was reportedly wearing an Adidas shirt and dark-colored pants.
St. Charles County police said they believe Layne might be driving a 2016 Honda CR-V with the Missouri license plate LA5 K8Z.
Anyone with information regarding the missing boy’s whereabouts is asked to dial 911 or contact police at 636-949-3000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.