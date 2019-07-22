ST. JAMES, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Police in St. James, Missouri are asking for help finding a missing teen.
Steven Bailey reportedly left his home around 5 p.m. Sunday following an argument and has not been seen since.
The 14-year-old was last seen wearing a grey and green Nike hoodie and black shorts.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should contact the St. James Police Department at 573-265-3777.
St. James is located about 100 miles southwest of St. Louis in Phelps County.
