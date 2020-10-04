JENNINGS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis County Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a 21-year-old woman who never returned home Saturday night.
Police said Markayla Davis, 21, left her friends home in the 5500 block of Fair Ridge Ct. in Jennings around 6:30 p.m.
Davis was last seen riding a green bicycle.
She is described as 5 feet tall, weighing 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black jeans and white shoes.
Officials said she suffers from a diminished mental capacity.
Anyone with information should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the St Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.
