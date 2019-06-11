CARBONDALE, Ill. (KMOV.com) --- The Carbondale Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 7-year-old girl who was last seen Monday night.
Police said Patrice Dotson was last seen around 6 p.m. in the 600 block of West Cherry Street. KFVS reports Patrice went outside to look for her sister. The sister returned but Patrice did not.
Patrice is described as being 4'0 in height, weighing 70 pounds with brown eyes and braided black hair with multi color bead. She was last seen wearing a gray shorts, a white T-shirt and pink shoes.
The 7-year-old has a mental development disability and is non-verbal, police say.
Loved ones of Patrice are offering a $5,000 reward for her safe return, according to KFVS.
Anyone with information should contact police at 618-457-3200.
