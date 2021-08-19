ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A missing Phelps County woman has been reported as missing.
On Aug. 15, the Phelps County Sheriff Department received a report missing person. Ashly Nicole Reed, of Rolla, was last seen on Aug. 4 near Forest Park.
The Phelps County Sheriff's Department is looking for her and anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Alex Maurer at (573) 426-3838 or the Phelps County Sheriff’s Department Tip Line at (573) 426-2936.
No other information was made available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.