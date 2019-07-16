WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The Webster Groves Police Department is searching for two missing kids that were last seen Wednesday with a group of other boys.
Police believe 15-year-old Marquis McCully, 12-year-old Davon Shaw, 15-year-old Jaron Chism and 15-year-old Trey Robinson ran away together around 8 p.m. It is unknown what the boys were last seen wearing.
As of Sunday, police found Shaw and Robinson but are still searching for the other kids.
The following descriptions were released about the boys:
- McCully is about 5 feet and weighs 111 pounds with black hair and brown hair
- Chism is about 5'6 and weighs 139 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
No additional information has been released.
Anyone with information is urging Webster Groves Police Department at 314-645-3000.
