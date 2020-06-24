CAHOKIA, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Cahokia police are asking for help finding a missing man.
Brandon J. Carson was last seen Friday night near Cahokia High School. He was wearing a white shirt and black pants with a military log on the leg.
Carson’s family said they are very concerned for his well-being because it is unlike him to stay away from his home and children. They also said he has no mental health issues or drug dependency.
Carson is 5-foot-10, 145 pounds with two names tattooed on his right forearm.
Anyone with information regarding Carson’s whereabouts is urged to call police at 618-337-9505 or CrimeStoppers.
