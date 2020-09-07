FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A missing elderly man sufferd from memory loss has been found safe.
Deputies said James McGee, 81, left his home in the 5700 block of Country Club Lane in Washington, Mo. around 6 a.m. Monday.
McGee left behind his wallet, cell phone, and medication. He also suffers from dementia and high blood pressure. Officials said he may be confused and forgotten his identity.
Around 9:15 a.m., he was found safe nearby.
Anyone with information should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Franklin County Sheriff's Office at 636-583-2560
