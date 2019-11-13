CREVE COEUR, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Officers were seen searching the West County home of Jennifer Rothwell Wednesday night along Northwinds Drive. Police said Rothwell is missing.
Police said Rothwell, 28, was last seen Tuesday at her home. Her car, a Hyundai Sonata, was found near Olive and Fee Fee.
She has no history of running off and is normally in contact with family members and friends on a daily basis, police said, but she hasn’t reached out to anyone since leaving her home.
Rothwell’s family is offering a $25,000 reward for any information that leads to her whereabouts.
Her mother, Robin von Hausen, said her daughter had just moved to Creve Coeur with her husband. She works at DuPont as a chemical engineer.
“She works hard. People like her. She has a lot of friends at DuPont,” von Hausen said.
Her family said police found Rothwell’s cellphone in the car but her purse was gone.
Von Hausen said it was one of her DuPont co-workers who tipped them off that something might have happened.
“A coworker texted and said, ‘Hey, how is Jennifer?’ They assumed she just hadn’t come into work because of the weather or whatnot. So it wasn’t until late 6 or so in the evening before we even knew she hadn’t made it to work,” von Hausen said.
Rothwell’s husband filed a police report Tuesday night.
Anyone with information about where Rothwell could be is asked to contact St. Louis County police.
To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding this incident.
