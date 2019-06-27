ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- Police are looking for a missing St. Louis County teen.
13-year-old Zoe Ervin was last seen by family on Friday, June 21 in the 10100 block of Royal Drive.
She may have left the St. Louis area, police say.
She is described as a black female, 5'2" tall, 120 pounds with black hair worn in two buns.
Ervin was last seen wearing Army fatigue sweatpants.
Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to call 636-529-8210.
