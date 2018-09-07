O'FALLON, Ill. (KMOV.com)-- The O'Fallon, Illinois Police has launched a search for a missing man who was last seen leaving a hotel in O'Fallon Thursday.
Micheal Dudley, 57, was reported missing after he left a hotel heading to a doctor appointment in Swansea. Police say Dudley left behind a note but it did not say where he was going.
Dudley is described as a 6'1 and weighing 275 pounds. It is unclear he was last seen wearing but he frequently uses a walker to get around.
The 57-year-old is developmentally disabled, has multiple medical condition and is without his medication, according to police.
Anyone with information should contact local law enforcement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.