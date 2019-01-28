O’Fallon, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Police are asking for your help finding an O’Fallon, Illinois teen who was last seen in the company of an older man at an gas station.
Police said 16-year-old Princess L. Randle was reported missing to the O’Fallon Police Department on Saturday shortly after 12:30 p.m.
Randle is 5-foot-6 and 120 pounds with black hair dyed gold on top and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black pants and a black hoodie with a Nike logo.
Police said Randle was entered into a national law enforcement database as a missing/runaway and reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Police also said Randle was last seen on video surveillance with an older man at a Circle K in Nashville, Illinois around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. The man was seen driving a white or silver four-door sedan, possibly a Mercedes.
Anyone having information on the whereabouts of Princess is encouraged to contact the O’Fallon, Illinois Police Department at 618-624-4545 ext. 0 and ask for Det. Andrew Lampe.
