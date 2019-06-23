ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police have issued an endangered person advisory for a teenage girl missing since 5 p.m. Sunday.
St. Louis County Police are looking for 15-year-old Khia Coleman, saying she had left her home on Green Valley Drive on foot. Police said she had texted her mother at 8:30 p.m. saying she was on her way home, but her mother has not heard from her since. Police attempted to find her location through her friends, to no success.
Her family said her disappearance is unusual for her and she has no history of runaway attempts.
Coleman is 5 feet 4 inches tall and about 110 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing her hair in a short puff with a maroon hoodie, gray jogging pants and white shoes.
Anyone with information on Coleman’s whereabouts is urged to call 911 or contact the St. Louis County Police Department at (636) 529-8210.
