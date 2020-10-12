ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis County Police are looking for a 57-year-old woman who went missing on Oct. 5.
Donna Schindler, 57, was last seen getting into a taxi cab near the 6300 block of Bonnie Ave in Affton by her roommate. The roommate told police Schindler said she doesn't wish to be found before leaving.
She has been diagnosed with manic depression, bipolar disorder, has been suicidal in the past, and is believed to not be medically compliant.
Schindler is 5 foot 7 inches, weighs 130 pounds with blonde hair, and blue eyes. Officials didn't give a description of what she was last seen wearing.
Anyone who has seen Schindler, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 or call the St. Louis County Police Department at (636) 529-8210.
