OLIVETTE, Mo. (KMOV.com) - The Olivette Police Department has launched a search for a missing couple who was last seen Thursday.
Authorities are searching for Igor Zhukov, 47, and Michele Laws, 43, after receiving a missing report. Information surrounding their disappearance is yet known.
Zhukov is bald, has blue eyes and was wearing black pants and a dark jacket. The 47-year-old is 5'10 and weighs 220 pounds.
Laws has blond hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing an orange, silky shirt and light color jeans. She is 5'4 and weighs 110 pounds.
The couple drives a dark-colored Nissan Sentra with Missouri license plates SM1R5N. The car has two stickers on the trunk that reads "Old Bohomme Elementary and "DaySpring Arts and Education".
Anyone with information should contact police at 314-645-3000 or the crime tipline at 314-983-5252.
