WATERLOO, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- The Waterloo Police Department is searching for a 38-year-old woman who went missing Friday afternoon.
Lauren Miller, 38, was last seen leaving the Dollar Tree at 520 Edwardsville Road at 12:25 p.m. in her silver 2015 Toyota Sienna with Illinois plates of R561626.
She has a condition that places her in danger, police said.
Miller is about 5 foot 8 inches, weighs 140 pounds, has brown hair and blue eyes. She was last wearing a short sleeve T-shirt and cut off shorts.
Anyone with information should call Waterloo Police at 618-939-8651 or dial 911.
