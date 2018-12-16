STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - The Ste. Genevieve Sheriff Department is searching for a missing couple last seen Saturday evening.
Aaron Armantrout, 36, and his wife Susan, 41, were reported missing after they were last seen at their home and two of their vehicles have not been located.
Police said the couple shared a 2000 blue BMW 540i with Missouri plates of FR8-A4B and a 2013 white Chevrolet Silverado with Missouri plates of either 4TB429 or 9PX349. The Silverado has factory GMC rims.
Anyone with knowledge of the couple's whereabouts or cars should contact police at 573-883-5820 or Central Dispatch at 573-883-5215.
