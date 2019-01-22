OVERLAND, Mo. (KMOV.com) --- The Overland Police Department is searching for a 40-year-old man who was last seen early Friday morning.
Joseph Raymond Harton, 40, was reported missing after he was last seen near the intersection of Fairview Street and Oak Street around 7 a.m. in Overland.
Harton suffers from Schizophrenia, multiple personality disorder, depression and anxiety. It is unknown if he has his medication with him.
The 40-year-old could have hallucinations, if he has not taken his medication, police say.
Harton is 6'2 in height, weighs 250 pounds, and has blonde hair with green eyes. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, red shirt and black jeans.
Anyone with information should contact local law enforcement or Overland Police at 314-428-1221.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.