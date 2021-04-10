ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – An Endangered Silver Advisory has been issued for a Florissant man who went missing Friday afternoon.
Bobby Ray Davis, 65, was last seen walking away from his home around 1 p.m. in the 800 block of Elksforth Court in Florissant without his phone or money. Officials said the 65-year-old has a traumatic brain injury. Davis is 5 foot 6 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds and was last wearing a black sweatshirt, dark jeans, and a red hat.
Anyone who has seen Davis or have any information on his whereabouts should call 911 or 636-529-8210.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.