ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis County Police Department is searching for a missing 78-year-old man who was last seen Wednesday morning.
Franklin Wynn was last seen in the 15400 Jose Main Street in Florissant around 8 a.m.
Wynn's car was found abandoned in Jefferson County Thursday-- it is unknown where he was heading.
The 78-year-old, who is bald, is about 5'10 in height, weighs 215 pounds with brown eyes. Wynn is diabetic, has dementia and a pacemaker.
Anyone with information should contact local police or call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-526-8210.
