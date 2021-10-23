ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A search has been launched for a missing 76-year-old man who went missing Friday morning.
Thomas Hastings, 76, was last seen walking away from a home in the 6100 block of Bircher Ave in Pine Lawn around 11 a.m., police said. Hastings, who has Dementia, is about 5 foot 8 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He has a scar on his left and right arm.
The 78-year-old was last seen wearing a leather jacket, blue striped shirt with dark pants. Anyone with information should call the North County Co-Op at 314-427-8000.
