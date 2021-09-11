ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – Officials in St. Louis County are searching for a 81-year-old man with dementia who walked away from his Friday evening.
Andre Maclin, 81, was last seen walking from his home in the 9000 block of Brassie Drive around 5:30 p.m., police said. He was last wearing a dark-colored shirt, blue jeans, and glasses.
Maclin is about 5 foot 7 inches tall, weighs 135 pounds, bald with brown eyes.
Anyone with information should call 314-428-1221 or local police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.