SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Police are searching for a brother and sister who went missing in South City Friday afternoon.
Authorities are looking for 5-year-old Tenya Shealey and 8-year-old Romaro Hunt. Both were last seen around 2:30 p.m., getting off their school bus and walking west on Delor from Virginia.
Hunt is described 4’2’ and weighing 80 pounds. Shealey is described as 4’0’’ and weighing 75 pounds.
Police said both were last seen wearing blue jeans, an orange shirt and a black coat.
If you have any information on their whereabouts, call St. Louis police at 314-444-5327.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.