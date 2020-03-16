O’FALLON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- An Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for a 27-year-old man missing from O’Fallon, Missouri.
Police said Kyle Wilson was last in the 7100 block of Hazelwood Avenue at 2 a.m. Monday morning.
According to law enforcement, Wilson is diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia and they believe he is having a schizophrenic episode. During an episode, police said Wilson will not remember who he is or where he is.
Wilson’s wife believes he is in the area of Grand Avenue.
Wilson is about 5’8” and was wearing blue sweatpants and a hooded sweatshirt. He drives a black 2016 Mazda CX5 with Missouri plate PN8Z9U.
If you see Wilson or his car, please call 911 immediately or the O’Fallon Police Department at 636-240-3200.
