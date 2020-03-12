FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis County police are looking for a 64-year-old man last seen Wednesday afternoon.
Police need help finding Bobby Davis. He was last seen at 2 p.m. March 11 in the 800 block of Elksforth Court in Florissant.
According to police, Davis has a head injury and can become confused.
They said he does not have any history of leaving home alone.
Davis was last seen wearing a blue skull cap, a navy blue sweatshirt and light colored jeans. He is 5’5” and around 150 pounds.
If you have seen Davis, please call 911 immediately or 314-355-1200.
