ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Officers in north St. Louis County need the public's help in finding a missing man last seen in late January.

The North County Police Cooperative said 47-year-old Floyd Barber of Pine Lawn was last seen on January 28. He was wearing blue jeans and an unknown colored hoodie. 

Officials don't have any other information on the circumstance of his disappearing. If you know anything about his whereabouts, call 314-428-6868 or 314-499-6090.

