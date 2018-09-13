WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) --A St. Charles County family found a pig in the garage Thursday morning.
The pig, black in color and a female, was found in a garage in the Glenhurst subdivision in Wentzville. She was found with no collar, tags or microchip.
If you know where she belongs, she has been taken to the St. Charles County Animal Control Shelter at 4850 Mid Rivers Mall Drive in St. Peter's and can be reached at (636)-949-7387.
